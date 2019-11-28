UrduPoint.com
Police Launches Crackdown On Drug Sellers In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Launching a crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers, local police Thursday seized 143 kilogram hashish, 19 Kilogram heroin, 121 gram Ice and 510 bottle of liquor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers, local police Thursday seized 143 kilogram hashish, 19 Kilogram heroin, 121 gram Ice and 510 bottle of liquor.

District police also registered 109 cases against drug pushers. Cantonment police station Abbottabad registered 41 cases against drug trafficking and recovered 87.52 Kg Hashish, 6.3 Kg heroin, 44 gram Ice and 304 bottle of liquor.

City police station registered nine cases and recovered 8.

6 Kg hashish, Mirpur police registered 16 cases besides recovering 25.3 Kg hashish, 2.3 Kg heroin, 52 gram Ice and 166 bottle liquor.

Nawanshahr police registered 19 cases recovered 21.8 Kg hashish, 5.368 Kg heroin, 25 gram Ice, Mangal police recovered one Kg hashish, Havelian police registered 12 cases and recovered 17.1 hashish, 2.4 heroin, Nara police recovered 2.1 Kg hashish, Lora police recovered 2.7 Kg hashish, Donga Gali police recovered tree Kg hashish and Bakot police recovered 2.1 Kg hashish.

