Police launches crackdown on illegal parking, encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Abbottabad Traffic Police Monday launched an operation against illegal parking, pushcarts, and encroachments in the city's busiest commercial areas.

Following the directives of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, the operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Muddasir Zia, accompanied by Traffic Inspector Parvez Khan and the City Incharge.

The crackdown targeted no-parking violations, unauthorized pushcarts, makeshift stalls, and encroachments outside shops along Kachehri Road, Tanchi Chowk, Sabzi Mandi, Main Bazaar, and other locations.

During the operation, pushcarts and makeshift stalls were removed and relocated to designated market areas, while improperly parked vehicles were lifted using lifters and shifted to the police station.

The traffic police emphasized that such operations will continue to maintain order in the city and facilitate a hassle-free commuting experience for residents and businesses.