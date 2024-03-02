Open Menu

Police Launches Crackdown On Kite-flying, Jubilant Firing Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab police’s strict crackdown on kite-flying and jubilant firing is continuing across province, during which hundreds of law-breakers have been arrested.

A police spokesman said that 746 cases were registered against kite-flyers in the province during the last two days. As many as 654 people involved in manufacturing, buying, selling and using metal strings and kites were arrested, 5,274 kites, 1,974 rolls and metal strings were recovered from the accused.

Similarly, 26 cases were registered against those involved in jubilant firing and 28 were arrested during the crackdown on display of arms and firing into the air. The spokesman said 21 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, three guns and hundreds of rounds were recovered from the accused.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar ordered for a strict action over violation of the Kite Act.

He said that strict legal action should be taken against kite makers, kite sellers and manufacturers. He said that action would be taken against the officials concerned in case of any loss of life due to kite flying, while parents should never allow their children to indulge in the deadly activity of kite flying.

The IGP said that those involved in display of weapons and firing into the air did not deserve any concession. All officers should submit daily crackdown reports against lawbreakers to the Central Police Office. He said the Punjab Police were fully active to prevent kite flying across the province including Lahore.

DPO Kasur said that operations were conducted against nearly 42 kite flyers in Kasur district the other day. Hundreds of kites and strings were recovered.

