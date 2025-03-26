Open Menu

Police Launches Crackdown On Transporters Over Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the traffic police intensified efforts to ensure smooth and affordable travelling facilities to citizens.

Under the supervision of District Traffic Officer (DTO) Ahmed Khan, authorities conducted checks on various routes, inspecting wagons and public transport vehicles. Strict action was taken against transporters found overcharging passengers. Several transporters had their licenses revoked, and the excess fares collected from passengers were refunded on the spot.

Citizens appreciated the proactive measures taken by the traffic police and expressed their gratitude for the relief provided.

DTO Ahmed Khan emphasized that transporters must adhere to standard fare rates during Eid and warned that any complaints regarding overcharging would result in strict action.

Furthermore, District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz issued a stern warning to transporters, stating that they must strictly follow the official fare list. Failure to comply could lead to legal action, including license suspension. Authorities have assured that fare monitoring will continue throughout the Eid holidays to prevent any inconvenience to travelers.

