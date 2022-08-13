UrduPoint.com

Police Launches Drive Against Illegal Use Of Police Lights, Tinted Windows

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 08:46 PM

The Hyderabad police have claimed that they have started action against the vehicles using the police lights, routers, tinted windows and fancy number plates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed that they have started action against the vehicles using the police lights, routers, tinted windows and fancy number plates.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that as per directions of the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon the Hussainabad police impounded a car using green number plate and arrested its driver besides lodging an FIR.

The SHO said the police stopped a car using a green number plate though it contained a private vehicle registration number.

Upon inquiry the driver Sikandar Gul Umrani claimed that he was a government servant.

However, the police said he could not produce any employment identity card or any authority letter to use the green coloured plate which was given only to the vehicles owned by the Sindh government.

The spokesman told that the police later registered an FIR on the state's complaint nominating Umrani under sections 170, 171 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in crime number 167/2022.

The IGP last month had directed the province's police to take action against the vehicles using the police lights, routers, tinted windows and fancy number plates and to register FIRs against their owners.

However, despite the directions of the IGP the Hyderabad police have so far booked only one person for the said offence.

