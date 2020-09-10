Police launches massive operation against drug peddlers

District Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio mounted a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements throughout the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio mounted a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements throughout the district.

During search operations in different areas arrested five accused and recovered hashish, raw wine and heroin from their custody and registered FIRs at concerned police stations.

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio has also directed all Station House Officers to expedite action against criminals and drug pushers and has instructed SDPOs to personally supervise the operations.