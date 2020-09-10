UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launches Massive Operation Against Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:36 PM

Police launches massive operation against drug peddlers

District Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio mounted a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements throughout the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio mounted a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements throughout the district.

During search operations in different areas arrested five accused and recovered hashish, raw wine and heroin from their custody and registered FIRs at concerned police stations.

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio has also directed all Station House Officers to expedite action against criminals and drug pushers and has instructed SDPOs to personally supervise the operations.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Criminals All From

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

26 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

41 minutes ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

1 hour ago

20 police teams formed to arrest culprits in woman ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on alleged l ..

1 minute ago

Czech Smartwings Airline Sues Boeing Over Losses A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.