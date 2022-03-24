UrduPoint.com

Police Launches Online Complaint Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 04:28 PM

The federal capital police has launched an online complaint management system to facilitate the masses at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal capital police has launched an online complaint management system to facilitate the masses at doorstep.

Under the system citizens will be able to avail all the services related to police without visiting police stations at mobile phone, said Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said efforts were afoot to provide maximum facilities to Islamabad residents at their doorsteps.

He said seven different services included, FIR registration, complaints regarding traffic, about police official, overseas, foreigner, child abuse and faulty investigation would be entertained.

The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message, he added.

He appealed the masses to visit Islamabad Police website or go to a direct link(complaints.islamabadpolice.gov.pk) to register their complaints.

Muhammad Younas Ahsan said the police are striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public.

