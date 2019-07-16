Police launches operation against criminals

The District Police Officer Jhehlum Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid has issued the directives to launch the crackdown against criminals.

JHEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The District Police Officer Jhehlum Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid has issued the directives to launch the crackdown against criminals.

According to the police source, ASI Hassan Raza Jalalpur Police Station has arrested an accused Muhammad Nadeem during the raid and recovered five liters alcohol from his custody.

Another accused Jamsheed Ali was arrested from Ganj Khevera and police recovered 220 gram hashish and 300 gram chars from accused Muhammad Ismail.

Pinddadan Police arrested two accused Sikandir Mehmood and Zeshah and recovered hashish 440 gram.

The police arrested a gang during the raid and recovered Rs 10,570, five mobiles, three motorcycles and wild birds recovered from their possession and registered the separate cases against them.