Police Launches Operation Against Criminals Involved In Narejo- Solangi Clan Clash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A Police operation was conducted in the villages of Mehran Narejo and Wada Machhyoun, Khairpur district to apprehend individuals involved in a clash between the Narejo and Solangi clans that resulted in a murder.
The operation was carried out under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Sukkur Captain (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Toheedur Rehman Memon.
According to a release issued here on Friday, during the operation, police raided houses, arrested suspected individuals, and demolished their secret hideouts.
Multiple stolen motorcycles and valuables were recovered during the search. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and pickets were established to apprehend the nominated accused in the murder case.
The police aim to ensure the protection of law-abiding citizens and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The authorities have warned that no group will be allowed to disrupt peace in the area, and anyone involved in the clash from the Narejo and Solangi clans who surrenders will be dealt with according to the law, ensuring that justice is served.
