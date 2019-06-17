Police launches operation against illegal arms in Lala Musa

(@imziishan)

LALA MUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Local police here on Monday launched a grand operation against illegal arms.

According to the police source, on the special directive of DPO Gujrat Syed Ali Mohsin, led by DSP Sadar Circular Jalalpur Jattan Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed has launched operation against illegal arms for the implementation of National Action Plan.

During the operation 30 bore pistols with cartridges recovered from two accused.

