Police launches Pick Squad to ensure women’s safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Multan Police on Thursday launched the Pink Squad in a groundbreaking move to enhance women’s security and curb street crimes in the city to provide sense of security to citizens especially during Eid shopping.

This all-female police unit will patrol busy markets and public spaces, particularly during the Eid shopping season to prevent harassment and ensure a safe environment for women and children.To empower the squad with better mobility and visibility, SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan distributed 10 scooters and 10 bicycles among female police officers during a ceremony held at police line.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Kamran Amir khan said that these officers will patrol key shopping areas such as Gardezi Market, Brand Road, Cantt Bazaar, Hussain Agahi, and other commercial hubs. The Primary goal was to make sure women can shop and move freely without fear of harassment, pickpocketing or other crimes.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said in a statement that the initiative was part of a broader modern policing strategy aimed at creating a safer environment for women.

The presence of the “Pink Squad” in markets and public areas will act as both a deterrent against crime and a support system for women in distress. To further strengthen security, additional officers will be deployed in areas with high female footfall, ensuring an increased police presence during peak shopping hours, he added.

He maintained that the squad will also work closely with local law enforcement to address any reported incidents swiftly.

The launch of the Pink Squad has been widely appreciated by the citizens of Multan, particularly women, who see it as a much-needed step toward safer public spaces. Many have expressed confidence that this female-led security initiative will play a transformative role in protecting women, promoting safer shopping environments, and reducing street crimes. With this initiative, Multan Police was setting a new benchmark for proactive policing and women’s empowerment in law enforcement, making public spaces safer and more inclusive for all.