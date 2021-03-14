Police launches plantation drive at diplomatic enclave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad security division police on Sunday launched a plantation campaign at diplomatic enclave to make atmosphere more pleasant and refreshing.

DIG (Security) Waqar ud Din Syed kick-start the drive by planting a sapling along with SSP (Security) Irfan Tariq under the Prime Minister 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Waqar ud Din Syed urged the police force to actively participate in the campaign as trees not only keep the environment clean but also provide fresh air for breathing.