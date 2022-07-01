Police launches search operation in 'A' block area in Sadiqabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in 'A' block and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 37 houses besides checking particulars of 20 tenants. 80 persons were also checked during the search operation, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and lawbreakers.