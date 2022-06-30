UrduPoint.com

Police Launches Search Operation In Dhoke Paracha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Police launches search operation in Dhoke Paracha

Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Paracha and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Paracha and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 53 houses besides checking tenants. 195 persons were also checked during the search operation, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with E ..

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with Emirates’ exclusive value-add ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on re ..

Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on religious affairs chairman

57 seconds ago
 Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC app ..

Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC approves budgets for year 2022-23 ..

58 seconds ago
 Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

1 minute ago
 AJK PM announces initiatives to uplift neglected s ..

AJK PM announces initiatives to uplift neglected segments of society

1 minute ago
 Punjab decides to upgrade DHQ civil hospital Multa ..

Punjab decides to upgrade DHQ civil hospital Multan: Commissioner

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.