Police launches search operation in Dhoke Paracha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Paracha and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 53 houses besides checking tenants. 195 persons were also checked during the search operation, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and lawbreakers.