Police launches search operation in different areas of Murree

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in different areas of Murree and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in different areas of Murree and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station, police spokesman said.

He informed that heavy police contingents comprising on Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers, conducted search operation in the area and searched several hotels, shops, houses while the particulars of 32 tenants were also checked. As many as 42 persons were also interrogated during the search operation.

SP Saddar said that the search operations under the National Action Plan would continue and the criminals would be sent behind the bars.