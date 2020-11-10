UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launches Search Operation In PTCL Colony, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

Police launches search operation in PTCL Colony, adjoining areas

R A Bazaar police on Tuesday launched special search operation in the PTCL Colony and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):R A Bazaar police on Tuesday launched special search operation in the PTCL Colony and adjoining areas.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force and ladies police under the supervision of superintendent police Potohar conducted the search operation in the area and searched 80 houses and interrogated several suspected persons.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police would continue search operations in different areas under national action plan.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi PTCL

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

31 minutes ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

31 minutes ago

General elections in G-B to be held in transparent ..

27 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Wants to Quicken Adoption of ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Unaware of Any Formats on ..

6 minutes ago

NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.