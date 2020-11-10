Police launches search operation in PTCL Colony, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):R A Bazaar police on Tuesday launched special search operation in the PTCL Colony and adjoining areas.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force and ladies police under the supervision of superintendent police Potohar conducted the search operation in the area and searched 80 houses and interrogated several suspected persons.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police would continue search operations in different areas under national action plan.