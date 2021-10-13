Police launches search operations in RA bazaar areas

The Potohar Division Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the RA Bazaar police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Potohar Division Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the RA Bazaar police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Tench Bhatta and adjoining areas.

The SHO RA bazaar, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operations, the police searched 36 houses, interrogated 30 people while the bio-data of eight tenants was also collected.

Superintendent Police (SP)Potohar, Tasawar Iqbal said that the operations were launched to purge the area from criminals, aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation.