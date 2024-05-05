Open Menu

Police Launches Search, Strike Operation, 32 Suspects Arrested In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police launches search, strike operation, 32 suspects arrested in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Search and strike operation at various places in Kohat Jangal Khel was carried out with 32 suspects, including a wanted proclaimed offender, were arrested, Police control Kohat said here Sunday.

The official of the Police control also confirmed that four facilitators of proclaimed offenders are also among the arrested persons and during the operation 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 1800 grams of hashish, 620 grams of ice and 930 grams of heroin were recovered.

During the search operation under the supervision of the SHO Jangal Khel Riaz Hussain, raids were conducted on possible abodes including the homes of wanted proclaimed offenders.

In the process, cases were registered against 5 unregistered tenants by checking the details of the people residing in the rented houses.

An intelligence-based search operation was conducted at targeted locations in the local population of Jangal Khel wherein all the persons detained in the process of search operation were sent to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation.

APP/arq/ijz/1710

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

29 minutes ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

33 minutes ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

19 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

19 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

19 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

19 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

19 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan