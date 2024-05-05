Police Launches Search, Strike Operation, 32 Suspects Arrested In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Search and strike operation at various places in Kohat Jangal Khel was carried out with 32 suspects, including a wanted proclaimed offender, were arrested, Police control Kohat said here Sunday.
The official of the Police control also confirmed that four facilitators of proclaimed offenders are also among the arrested persons and during the operation 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 1800 grams of hashish, 620 grams of ice and 930 grams of heroin were recovered.
During the search operation under the supervision of the SHO Jangal Khel Riaz Hussain, raids were conducted on possible abodes including the homes of wanted proclaimed offenders.
In the process, cases were registered against 5 unregistered tenants by checking the details of the people residing in the rented houses.
An intelligence-based search operation was conducted at targeted locations in the local population of Jangal Khel wherein all the persons detained in the process of search operation were sent to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation.
APP/arq/ijz/1710
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister29 seconds ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan34 seconds ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab38 seconds ago
-
Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet, says Red Line to have Pakistan's 1st biogas buses58 seconds ago
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank11 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1311 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers11 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed during in a day in South Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident41 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested41 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by police van41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari41 minutes ago