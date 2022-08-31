Police launches special campaign to prevent harassment, physical assault

Multan police have started a special campaign to prevent drug peddling, harassment, physical assault and protection of kids through a comprehensive awareness campaign launched across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Multan police have started a special campaign to prevent drug peddling, harassment, physical assault and protection of kids through a comprehensive awareness campaign launched across the district.

The awareness campaign was being run through the official page of Multan police at Facebook, Twitter, Print media, Educational institutes, Madaris and public places.

The police was organizing different lecture sessions to inform people about consequences of drug usage and preventive measures for harassment and physical assault.

The police urged people to cooperate with police by informing them through emergency helpline 15 about drug peddling and other illegal activities around them.

The police asked women to call 15 or Punjab Women Helpline 1043 in case of feeling threat of harassment and physical assault.

The police pledged to ensure quick response for protection of people in such situations.

On the other hand, awareness was also being created among citizens regarding protection of their children in which the citizens were urged to pay special focus on the activities of their children and their friends.

The police have asked people to call police emergency helpline 15 in case of missing kids and other issues.