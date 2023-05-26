Police launches targeted operation in Regi Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In view of the security situation, a targeted search operation was conducted in the suburbs of the city Regi Circle to maintain law and order.

In the targeted operation, Pakistan Army, Lady Police, Sniffer Dogs and Local Police took part.

During the operation, possible hideouts of miscreants were searched, an official of the Police said here Friday.

He said, during the operation, several suspects have been detained and investigation underway.