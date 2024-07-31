Police Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Police Department has launched a tree plantation campaign under 'Green Initiative' slogan to plant maximum number of trees in Faisalabad.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the police have started programme under which saplings would be planted at all available spaces in the police stations, police offices, etc.
The Green Initiative programme would continue till August 15 and all station houses officers were made bound for maximum plantation in their respective police stations, he added.
