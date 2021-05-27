UrduPoint.com
Police, LEAs Launch Operation Against Laadi Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police, LEAs launch operation against Laadi gang

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Police and other law enforcing agencies (LEAs) launched a joint operation against notorious Laadi gang after Prime Minister, Imran Khan , and Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar orders.

A spokesperson for police said that police and others LEAs were conducting the operations after a video of murdering a man brutally went viral by some members of the gang a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, provincial minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, ACS South Punjab Momin Ali Agha, Addl IG South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner DG Khan, Dr Irshad and other official visited bereaved family M.

Ramzan on Thursday and condoled with it, he said.

Police officers ensured the family that the gang would be flushed out soon for which joint operation has been launched, the spokesperson stated.

Later, Addl IG, RPO DG Khan, Faisal Rana and DPO, Omar Saeed Malik visited the police picket established in factory area.

The officers issued directions to the policemen deputed at the post, he informed.

A high level meeting was also held about the operation wherein important decisions were made, he concluded.

