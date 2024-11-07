Police Lines’ Blast; Accused Shares Astonishing Revelations: Police
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Constable Abdul Wali, an arrested accused and prime facilitator of the Malak Saad Police Lines’ deadly blast in 2023, has made some astonishing revelations during interrogations and also confessing to killing a bishop in Peshawar.
The accused, constable Abdul Wali told police that he was inspired by the banned group through social media platforms and later went to Afghanistan where he met with the commander of terrorists’ group.
According to police on Thursday, the arrested constable further revealed that through social media, he contacted a manager of the banned group and later he was informed about the group’s activities.
During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdul Wali said he met with a commander of the banned group who tasked him with carrying out a blast at Police Lines Peshawar.
The accused further confessed to taking the suicide bomber to the Police Lines premises and showed him all the routes and points, three days prior to the blast.
On the day of the deadly blast, he said, he was on leave and later transferred his posting. The accused said he felt guilty for what he did and apologized from the victims’ families.
He said, after his meeting with the members of the banned groups in Afghanistan, he killed Bishop William in Peshawar.
Police said three more accused have been arrested on identification of the arrested prime accused and hoped that further revelations were expected during interrogations.
The deadly blast at Malak Saad Police Lines Peshawar had killed around 80 people, mostly policemen in 2023.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA begins swift development on Serena Chowk Interchange3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Classes for agrochemical licenses begin in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Regional Incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant13 minutes ago
-
Citizens call for action in CDA's maiden environmental 'E-Kachehri'33 minutes ago
-
Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens53 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in USKT53 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'53 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck1 hour ago
-
Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout1 hour ago