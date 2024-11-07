Police Lines’ blast; accused shares astonishing revelations: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Constable Abdul Wali, an arrested accused and prime facilitator of the Malak Saad Police Lines’ deadly blast in 2023, has made some astonishing revelations during interrogations and also confessing to killing a bishop in Peshawar.

The accused, constable Abdul Wali told police that he was inspired by the banned group through social media platforms and later went to Afghanistan where he met with the commander of terrorists’ group.

According to police on Thursday, the arrested constable further revealed that through social media, he contacted a manager of the banned group and later he was informed about the group’s activities.

During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdul Wali said he met with a commander of the banned group who tasked him with carrying out a blast at Police Lines Peshawar.

The accused further confessed to taking the suicide bomber to the Police Lines premises and showed him all the routes and points, three days prior to the blast.

On the day of the deadly blast, he said, he was on leave and later transferred his posting. The accused said he felt guilty for what he did and apologized from the victims’ families.

He said, after his meeting with the members of the banned groups in Afghanistan, he killed Bishop William in Peshawar.

Police said three more accused have been arrested on identification of the arrested prime accused and hoped that further revelations were expected during interrogations.

The deadly blast at Malak Saad Police Lines Peshawar had killed around 80 people, mostly policemen in 2023.

