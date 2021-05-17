Police Lines Headquarters gate named after Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran

Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi gate has been named after Shaheed Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas which was inaugurated by the mother and children of the martyred, informed police spokesman

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Shoaib Mahmood, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred police.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that such brave officials are pride of the police department.

He said that they would always be remembered in our hearts.

The purpose of naming the Colony Gate after Shaheed Inspector is to pay homage to his great sacrifice.

Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas was martyred by the firing of perpetrators on March 07, 2021 in the area of Civil Line Police Station while his father also battled against dacoits in the area of RA Bazar police station and was martyred on July 07, 1990.