Police, local admin officials hold e-kutcheri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The top officials of Islamabad police and local administration on Wednesday held an e-kutcheri on FM radio to address public grievances.

During a two hour long session over 100 residents put their issues before SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer and ADC(G) Rana Waqas via phone call or SMS.

Most of the complaints were related to district administration, CDA, traffic and land. The officers directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems at earliest.

Both the officials assured the residents that civil administration was striving for early disposal of their complaints.

The Capital police was holding both ekutcheris and open kutchery on the directions of Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, providing direct access to the complainant to high officials of the department.

All the zonal SPs and SDPOs were also replicating the same practice in their respective areas for the convenience of the locals.