Police, local administration start fine for not wearing masks

(@fidahassanain)

Police and local administration are united in fighting against Coronavirus in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Traffic police and district administration both started to fine people over violation Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

They started to fine people who were not wearing masks in cars and bikes.

Police and local administration were together in handing over fine slips to the people for violating the SOPs. CTO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner formed eight teams which were installed throughout the city to enforce SOPs. Traffic wardens were also expected to aid the teams in this endeavor.

The government adopted strict approach in a bid to implement SOPs across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

The other provinces formed teams for enforcement of guidelines and SOPs. A private school was sealed in Lahore while a Utility Store was shut down in Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that during last 24 hours, 4896 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan now has 89,249 cases while 68 deaths were recorded on Thursday. A total of 1838 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far.

22,812 tests were carried out on Thursday with the total number of tests performed across the country now standing at 638,323. The number of recovered patients also rose to 31,198.