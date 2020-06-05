UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police, Local Administration Start Fine For Not Wearing Masks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Police, local administration start fine for not wearing masks

Police and local administration are united in fighting against Coronavirus in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Traffic police and district administration both started to fine people over violation Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

They started to fine people who were not wearing masks in cars and bikes.

Police and local administration were together in handing over fine slips to the people for violating the SOPs. CTO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner formed eight teams which were installed throughout the city to enforce SOPs. Traffic wardens were also expected to aid the teams in this endeavor.

The government adopted strict approach in a bid to implement SOPs across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

The other provinces formed teams for enforcement of guidelines and SOPs. A private school was sealed in Lahore while a Utility Store was shut down in Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that during last 24 hours, 4896 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan now has 89,249 cases while 68 deaths were recorded on Thursday. A total of 1838 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far.

22,812 tests were carried out on Thursday with the total number of tests performed across the country now standing at 638,323. The number of recovered patients also rose to 31,198.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Punjab Fine Traffic May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Speaker chairs meeting called to discuss modus ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Embassy Staffers Expu ..

7 minutes ago

389 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in one day ..

7 minutes ago

Federation of International Hockey joins voices ag ..

7 minutes ago

US Conducts First Airstrikes on Taliban Since End ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th convocation

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.