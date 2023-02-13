UrduPoint.com

Police, Local People Foil Terrorists' Attack On Police Picket

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police and a local tribe in the early hours of Monday morning foiled terrorists' attack on a police check post in Bakhmal area here and forced the terrorists to retreat without any loss or damage.

According to the office of District Police Officer (DPO), a few terrorists attacked Bakhmal police check post with heavy ammunition, however the already alert police officials deployed at the picket and the Bakhmal Ahmed Zai tribe jointly fought back and repelled the terrorists.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark. The DPO along with a fresh police team reached the spot soon after the incident and started search operation in the area.

The DPO appreciated the cooperation of the Bakhmal Ahmed Zai tribe. The elders of the tribe also expressed resolve to fight out terrorists along with the police and security forces.

