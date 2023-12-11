Open Menu

Police Lodge 142 FIRs Against Underage Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Police lodge 142 FIRs against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police have registered 142 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 142 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the

law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving,

he said.

He said, fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents

should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

A total of 2526 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 142 cases were

registered during the last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Young Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

4 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

4 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

4 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

4 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

7 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

7 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

3 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

10 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

10 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

10 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

10 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan