Open Menu

Police Lodge 158 FIRs Against Underage Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

Fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage, he said and informed that Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

A total of 3286 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 1158 cases were registered during the last 24 hours. All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Young Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Christmas is festival of happiness; Kamran Michael

Christmas is festival of happiness; Kamran Michael

12 minutes ago
 UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hon ..

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hong Kong youth

29 minutes ago
 RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jam ..

RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

29 minutes ago
 FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector pro ..

FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

32 minutes ago
 Cold can affect mango plants badly

Cold can affect mango plants badly

32 minutes ago
 Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

32 minutes ago
Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen ..

Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

32 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

45 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

43 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

43 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

49 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan