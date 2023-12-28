Open Menu

Police Lodge 80 FIRs Against Underage Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 80 FIRs against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he added.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

A total 4871 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 80 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

