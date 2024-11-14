Open Menu

Police Lodge Sar-e-Rah Established For Police Personnel Visiting Lahore: Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has stated that considering the smog and extreme weather conditions, Punjab Police have established a state-of-the-art facility, "Police Lodge Sar-e-Rah", where officers and personnel visiting Lahore for official duties from far-flung districts can stay.

The "Sar-e-Rah" Police Lodge, located on the upper floor of the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, offers a comfortable and welcoming environment for those arriving from Southern Punjab and other distant areas, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar explained that police officers and personnel arriving in Lahore late at night, whether for High Court appearances or professional assignments, can avail this facility for rest and meals. Designed with modern amenities, the facility provides an ideal setting, offering an inviting and crucial stop for officers on their professional journey.

It’s a model space where every detail is carefully designed to provide the best experience, especially during severe weather conditions, he added.

He added that the "Sar-e-Rah" Lodge also includes separate accommodation facilities for female police officers and personnel. Additionally, all necessary office equipment, such as computer systems, printers, and fax machines, are available to ensure seamless official work, he added.

The IG Punjab noted that in the past, issues like late arrivals, harsh weather, and lack of facilities early in the morning created difficulties for officers. To address these challenges, the establishment of "Sar-e-Rah" was initiated.

The facility allows officers and personnel to easily book accommodations via mobile applications, making the process simple and efficient, he added.

