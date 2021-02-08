Police lodges another fake case against Haleem Adil: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A Spokesman for PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the police have lodged another fake case against Haleem Adil.

He said that as per details, Gadap police have lodged a case against Haleem Adil, security In-charge of a farmhouse Ramzan Lakho and 200 unknown accused.

Spokesman Muhammad Ali Baloch said that Ramzan Lakho had filed an application to lodge FIR against Sindh Chief Minister for looting and razing private property.

He said that instead of filing FIR of Ramzan, an FIR was lodged against him. He said that in this FIR allegations of blocking Superhighway were also included.

He said the Sindh police have become a political slave of PPP. He further said that Haleem Adil had got opened the highway, when people of his constituency and Malir were blocking it as a protest but a fake case was lodged against him.