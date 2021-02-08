UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Lodges Another Fake Case Against Haleem Adil: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police lodges another fake case against Haleem Adil: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A Spokesman for PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the police have lodged another fake case against Haleem Adil.

He said that as per details, Gadap police have lodged a case against Haleem Adil, security In-charge of a farmhouse Ramzan Lakho and 200 unknown accused.

Spokesman Muhammad Ali Baloch said that Ramzan Lakho had filed an application to lodge FIR against Sindh Chief Minister for looting and razing private property.

He said that instead of filing FIR of Ramzan, an FIR was lodged against him. He said that in this FIR allegations of blocking Superhighway were also included.

He said the Sindh police have become a political slave of PPP. He further said that Haleem Adil had got opened the highway, when people of his constituency and Malir were blocking it as a protest but a fake case was lodged against him.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Police Gadap Malir Muhammad Ali FIR Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

2 hours ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.