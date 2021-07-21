UrduPoint.com
Police Made Foolproof Security Arrangements On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Police made foolproof security arrangements on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The police department has made extraordinary arrangements to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that total 866 Eid congregations were held including 625 gatherings at mosques and 241 were held at open places.

He said that more than 3000 police personnel along with 5 SPs and 13 DSPs were deputed to ensure foolproof security in the district especially at Eid congregations. He said that 10 teams of Elite Force and 10 teams of Quick Response Force (QRF) also remained present on city roads and performed thorough patrolling.

Horse-riding police troops also remained on patrolling in addition to 51 motorcyclesquads and Dolphin force in sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Eidul Azha, he added.

