Police Made Foolproof Security Arrangements On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Police made foolproof security arrangements on Christmas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Sargodha Police on Monday made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas.

In this regard, more than seven hundred police officers and personnel of the district police performed their duty while the elite force and Muhafaz squad personnel also patrolled around the Churches, said a spokesman of police.

Traffic police also remained alert to maintain flow of traffic in the city as well.

Walk-through gates and metal detectors were placed at entry points of the Churches for checking. Ladies police was also deputed for security duty in the Churches.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally monitored all the security arrangements, he added.

