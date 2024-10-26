Open Menu

Police Make Arrangements For Raiwind Tablighi Congregation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Police make arrangements for Raiwind Tablighi congregation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police have completed the security arrangements for the first phase of the Raiwind Tablighi congregation.

More than 3,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. According to the details, Raiwind International Tablighi Gathering will start from October 31, while the second phase of the gathering will start from November 7 and end on November 10.

Like every year, the gathering has been divided into two parts. In addition to Peshawar, Multan and Quetta Division, large number of delegates from foreign countries will also participate. The second phase of the gathering will start on Thursday, November 7, after Asr prayer and will end on Sunday, November 10th at 8am.

Delegates from foreign countries will participate in both phases of the Tablighi congregation.

In view of the increase in the number of participants in the gathering, extensive arrangements are being made. Special trains will be run from Karachi to Raiwind by the railway authorities, while on the other hand, the district administration, railway police, National Highway and Motorway Police has been given assignments be the quarters concerned.

Arrangements have been started by Punjab Police, Health Department, Bomb Disposal Squad, Solid Waste Management, LESCO, MCL and other institutions, while the work of setting up tents has been completed by the workers of Tablighi Jamaat.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Raiwind Peshawar Quetta Police Punjab Motorway October November Sunday Prayer From LESCO

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan