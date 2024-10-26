Police Make Arrangements For Raiwind Tablighi Congregation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police have completed the security arrangements for the first phase of the Raiwind Tablighi congregation.
More than 3,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. According to the details, Raiwind International Tablighi Gathering will start from October 31, while the second phase of the gathering will start from November 7 and end on November 10.
Like every year, the gathering has been divided into two parts. In addition to Peshawar, Multan and Quetta Division, large number of delegates from foreign countries will also participate. The second phase of the gathering will start on Thursday, November 7, after Asr prayer and will end on Sunday, November 10th at 8am.
Delegates from foreign countries will participate in both phases of the Tablighi congregation.
In view of the increase in the number of participants in the gathering, extensive arrangements are being made. Special trains will be run from Karachi to Raiwind by the railway authorities, while on the other hand, the district administration, railway police, National Highway and Motorway Police has been given assignments be the quarters concerned.
Arrangements have been started by Punjab Police, Health Department, Bomb Disposal Squad, Solid Waste Management, LESCO, MCL and other institutions, while the work of setting up tents has been completed by the workers of Tablighi Jamaat.
