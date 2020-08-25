Police make foolproof arrangements for security during Muharram

District Police Officer D.I.Khan, Hafiz Wahid Mahmood Tuesday ensured fool proof security arrangements during Muharram

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer D.I.Khan, Hafiz Wahid Mahmood Tuesday ensured fool proof security arrangements during Muharram.

He was briefed that all connecting streets were sealed and the district was divided into 10 different sectors as part of the security plan.

He said that no one would be allowed to stay on the roofs, shops and upstairs during the Ashura procession, while obtaining the data of the tenants living in the houses.

The members of the peace committees were also active for the atmosphere of brotherhood in the area.

During Muharram, he said, the police is performing its duty vigilantly and diligently for 226 programs including Majalis, Sage, Beda, Ghari Gharola, Zul Jinnah and Taziya.

"We will all work together to thwart the intentions of the negative elements," he said.

He was briefed that the entrances and exits of Dera Ismail Khan were completely sealed off.

District Control Room was set up at DPO Office while Central Wireless Control Room was set up at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera.

Security cameras were also installed at sensitive places in the city. Ashura Muharram processions and 18 streets and alleys in the inner city have been sealed where in addition to checking the national identity cards of the citizens coming and going, a complete search of clothes is also being carried out.