Police make foolproof security arrangement for New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence on New Year night.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, more than 4380 Jawans including 3479 constables, 259 head constables, 510 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 133 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 10 inspectors have been deputed for New Year night security.

He said that 5 Superintendent Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were also deployed to monitor the security arrangements whereas elite force and dolphin force will ensure thorough patrolling across the district especially at sensitive points.

He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riots, display of weapons, etc. would be prohibited on New Year night and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the CPO appealed to the parents to bar their children from indulging in unlawful and banned activities. Otherwise, they would be arrested and sent behind bars without any discrimination, spokesman added.