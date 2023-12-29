Open Menu

Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangement For New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Police make foolproof security arrangement for New Year night

The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence on New Year night.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, more than 4380 Jawans including 3479 constables, 259 head constables, 510 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 133 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 10 inspectors have been deputed for New Year night security.

He said that 5 Superintendent Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were also deployed to monitor the security arrangements whereas elite force and dolphin force will ensure thorough patrolling across the district especially at sensitive points.

He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riots, display of weapons, etc. would be prohibited on New Year night and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the CPO appealed to the parents to bar their children from indulging in unlawful and banned activities. Otherwise, they would be arrested and sent behind bars without any discrimination, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Riots Police Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wa ..

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wali

6 minutes ago
 KU conference illuminates best practices in biolog ..

KU conference illuminates best practices in biological research

6 minutes ago
 DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP pro ..

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

18 minutes ago
 CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

18 minutes ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

18 minutes ago
 MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

18 minutes ago
DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training cen ..

DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training center in new Saeedabad

12 minutes ago
 Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

13 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attac ..

UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attacks

13 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded acro ..

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

13 minutes ago
 SBP launches SUNWAI portal,app for customer compla ..

SBP launches SUNWAI portal,app for customer complaints

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan