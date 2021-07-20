UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Police make foolproof security arrangements

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police has finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- Azha to provide security cover to congregations and other public points.

This was stated by District Police Officer Imran Ashraf here on Tuesday.

He said that foolproof arrangements were made to provide security to 426 mosques, imambarghas, Eidgahs and other open venues for Eid congregations. "Almost 14,000 police personnel would be deployed at public places, whereas 248 police 'razakaars' and volunteers would perform duty as well".

The DPO said that concerned SHOs, squads of Elite force and Muhaffiz force would patrol across the district to maintain law and order during Eid days. He warned that any negligence or lethargic attitude by the police will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at S ..

52 seconds ago

Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during ..

22 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Muslim Ummah o ..

30 minutes ago

US says it recognizes, supports Pakistan’s effor ..

32 minutes ago

PM expresses satisfaction over his billion tree ts ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.