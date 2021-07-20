Police make foolproof security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police has finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- Azha to provide security cover to congregations and other public points.

This was stated by District Police Officer Imran Ashraf here on Tuesday.

He said that foolproof arrangements were made to provide security to 426 mosques, imambarghas, Eidgahs and other open venues for Eid congregations. "Almost 14,000 police personnel would be deployed at public places, whereas 248 police 'razakaars' and volunteers would perform duty as well".

The DPO said that concerned SHOs, squads of Elite force and Muhaffiz force would patrol across the district to maintain law and order during Eid days. He warned that any negligence or lethargic attitude by the police will not be tolerated.