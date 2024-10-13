Open Menu

Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For SCO 2024 Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Police make foolproof security arrangements for SCO 2024 Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police devised a comprehensive security plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit being held in the Federal capital, Islamabad in which a number of dignitaries, media persons and businessmen are participating from the partener countries.

In this regard, the Police have issued a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure foolproof security for the SCO Summit 2024, a public relations officer on Sunday said while talking to APP.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that security arrangements have been finalized at all venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including Noor Khan Air Base. Meawhile, search operations and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Islamabad.

He further said that foolproof security has been ensured for all foreign leaders, delegations, and guests.

In addition to the police, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, District Administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, provincial police, intelligence agencies, traffic police, and the Special Branch are performing their duties to ensure foolproof security. More than 9,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Police are on duty to secure the SCO Summit 2024.

The IGP said that an integrated and comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Islamabad Police are requesting cooperation from citizens to ensure fool proof security of the SCO Summit 2024.

He further assured that Islamabad Police will utilize all available resources to provide foolproof security for all delegations and will make every effort to uphold the dignity and honour of the country.

