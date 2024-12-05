Open Menu

Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Bye Election, Polling Underway In PP-139 Peacefully

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The police have made foolproof arrangements for bye elections in PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV as polling is underway peacefully in the constituency.

The polling was being held on 124 polling station of the constituency, the official sources said.

The police are conducting flag march and search operations to maintain peace in the constituency.

District Police Officer (DPO), Bilal Zafar had visited various polling station to review the security situation.

More Stories From Pakistan