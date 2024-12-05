- Home
Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Bye Election, Polling Underway In PP-139 Peacefully
December 05, 2024
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The police have made foolproof arrangements for bye elections in PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV as polling is underway peacefully in the constituency.
The polling was being held on 124 polling station of the constituency, the official sources said.
The police are conducting flag march and search operations to maintain peace in the constituency.
District Police Officer (DPO), Bilal Zafar had visited various polling station to review the security situation.
