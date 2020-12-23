UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Make Foolproof Security Plan For Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day: DIG Operations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:24 PM

Police make foolproof security plan for Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day: DIG Operations

Lahore Police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore (Operations Wing) Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday, Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide comprehensive security to the Christian community on the coming occasion of Christmas.

He said that more than 6000Police officers and officials will perform duty on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day this year. According to the devised Christmas security plan, more than 6000 personnel will be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. They include All Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Ashfaq Khan said.

Lahore Police will follow the newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by IG Punjab Inam Ghani in letter and spirit in this regard, Ashfaq Khan assured. "We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places situated near Christian worship places," he added.

The DIG Operations directed the Police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of 'A category' churches. Ashfaq Khan said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walk-through gates and metal detectors will also be ensured. He said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches on Christmas.

Ashfaq Khan said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Police Stations will ensure effective patrolling around the churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of Christian community.

Search and sweep operations are already being conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas. Vehicles and persons are also being checked at Exit and Entrance Points of the city, he added.

He said that persons visiting churches on December 24th and Christmas Day to perform religious activities will only be allowed to enter after complete identification and thorough checking. He directed concerned Police officers and administration of churches to ensure use of walk-through gates and metal detectors at churches premises. He informed that volunteers nominated by churches administration have also been imparted necessary training at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh in this regard. Snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches to keep an vigilant eye on all the activities and parking will be restricted to 100 meters away from churches to ensure security, he added.

Ashfaq Khan further informed that additional force will also be deputed at parks and recreational places including 08 big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day. All Christmas bazaars set up by District Government have already been provided complete security by Lahore Police. Each and every concrete measure will be taken to make the religious ceremonies and activities of Christmas secure so that Christian community can enjoy their religious event peacefully.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Christmas Vehicles December Market Christian Event All From Government

Recent Stories

US purchases additional 100m doses of Pfizer vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Minister announces agriculture, livestock projects ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Minister Hopes Riyadh Deal Implementation t ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian President's Rating Drops Below 27% - Pol ..

2 minutes ago

19th Arab Media Forum focuses on vital need to con ..

41 minutes ago

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.