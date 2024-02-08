Open Menu

Police Make Tight Security Arrangements For 2781 Polling Stations Of Rwp District: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Police make tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rwp district: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police had made tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rawalpindi district while foolproof security was finalized for 580 most sensitive polling stations said City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He said that polling process was going on in all the polling stations across the district under tight police security and over 10,000 police personnel were ensuring security and traffic arrangements in the district.

Polling was underway in 7 Constituencies of the National Assembly and 14 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly across the district, he said adding, best possible arrangements were finalized to avoid any untoward incident.

Foolproof security arrangements were made at 580 most sensitive, 980 sensitive and 1221 other polling stations, the CPO said.

He informed that Police and Elite Commandos in 280 clusters were patrolling near important places and on main roads of the district.

Special pickets had been set up at the entrances and exits of the city and important places to ensure security, he informed.

The CPO said that the situation was being monitored from the district control room as well as Rawalpindi police command and control room.

All senior police officers were monitoring the security arrangements in the field, he said adding, display of weapons was strictly prohibited.

Implementation of the code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan was being ensured at all cost, Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

Any violation of the law or code of conduct would not be tolerated and dealt with iron hands, the CPO said.

All available resources were being utilized to provide a safe environment to the citizens to exercise their right to vote, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Traffic Rawalpindi All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

10 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

24 minutes ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

13 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

13 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

13 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan