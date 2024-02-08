Police make tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rwp district: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police had made tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rawalpindi district while foolproof security was finalized for 580 most sensitive polling stations said City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He said that polling process was going on in all the polling stations across the district under tight police security and over 10,000 police personnel were ensuring security and traffic arrangements in the district.

Polling was underway in 7 Constituencies of the National Assembly and 14 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly across the district, he said adding, best possible arrangements were finalized to avoid any untoward incident.

Foolproof security arrangements were made at 580 most sensitive, 980 sensitive and 1221 other polling stations, the CPO said.

He informed that Police and Elite Commandos in 280 clusters were patrolling near important places and on main roads of the district.

Special pickets had been set up at the entrances and exits of the city and important places to ensure security, he informed.

The CPO said that the situation was being monitored from the district control room as well as Rawalpindi police command and control room.

All senior police officers were monitoring the security arrangements in the field, he said adding, display of weapons was strictly prohibited.

Implementation of the code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan was being ensured at all cost, Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

Any violation of the law or code of conduct would not be tolerated and dealt with iron hands, the CPO said.

All available resources were being utilized to provide a safe environment to the citizens to exercise their right to vote, he added.