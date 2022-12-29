UrduPoint.com

Police Makes Tight Security Arrangements For New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Police makes tight security arrangements for New Year night

The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence on New Year night.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence on New Year night.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said here on Thursday that more than 3000 Jawans including 10 Inspectors and 84 Sub Inspectors/Assistant Sub Inspectors (Sis/ASIs) have been deputed for New Year night duty.

He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would monitor the security arrangements whereas Elite Force and Dolphin Force would ensure thorough patrolling across the district especially at sensitive points.

He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riots, display of weapons, etc. would be prohibited on New Year night and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the CPO also appealed to the parents to prohibit their children from indulging in unlawful and banned activities. Otherwise, they would be arrested and locked behind bars without any discrimination, he added.

