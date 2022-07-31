Police making all-out efforts to provide foolproof security cover to Muharram processions

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The district police are making all possible necessary arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Search and combing operations are being carried out in different city areas while senior police officers are also inspecting the main routes of processions.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had convened high level security meetings and given special instructions to the subordinates to remain vigilant during Muharram and utilize all the available resources to shield the mourners participating in processions.

He said the high-level meetings held in Police Lines were also attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Security, Divisional SPs and other police officers.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements. Likewise, sharp shooters would be deployed on high rise buildings along with procession routes.

He said the CPO had directed police officers to enhance the patrolling in their areas concerned and to carry out search and combing operations to flush out the criminal elements.

Earlier, the CPO along with the SSP Operations and Divisional SPs also paid a visit to routes of processions.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police also conducted massive search operations in the limits of police stations Civil Lines, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, City, Banni, New Town, Mandra, Rawat, Kallar Syedan, Saddar Bairooni and other areas.

During the search operations, the police checked a large number of houses, shops and collected information about tenants. Suspected persons were also interrogated by the police.

In order to review the security arrangements made by police, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also paid a visit to the office of SP Rawal Division.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya briefed the CPO about the security arrangements finalized for protection of Muharram processions.

Special traffic plans have also been made to facilitate the mourners and other road users. Over 1,000 traffic wardens and CTP officers to be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CPO said: "Rawalpindi police have geared up to ensure peace during Muharram. A foolproof security plan have been chalked out and heavy contingent of police force to be deployed across the district."He said cops were given special training along with the scouts and volunteers to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram processions particularly on Ashura.