Police man allegedly involved in sexually abusing British woman arrested

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Police official has been arrested allegedly involved in sexually abusing British woman.According to Islamabad police spokesman, DIG operations immediately suspended the accused and he was arrested on the same day.

Case has been registered against accused and now he is on judicial remand.Police have no pressure on affected woman and complete justice will be provided to the woman, DIG added.Accused Ali Areb was deployed in CTF police and SSPCTF inquiry is conducting against him.