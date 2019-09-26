UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Man Allegedly Involved In Sexually Abusing British Woman Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Police man allegedly involved in sexually abusing British woman arrested

Police official has been arrested allegedly involved in sexually abusing British woman.According to Islamabad police spokesman, DIG operations immediately suspended the accused and he was arrested on the same day. Case has been registered against accused and now he is on judicial remand

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Police official has been arrested allegedly involved in sexually abusing British woman.According to Islamabad police spokesman, DIG operations immediately suspended the accused and he was arrested on the same day.

Case has been registered against accused and now he is on judicial remand.Police have no pressure on affected woman and complete justice will be provided to the woman, DIG added.Accused Ali Areb was deployed in CTF police and SSPCTF inquiry is conducting against him.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Same Women

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

20 minutes ago

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.