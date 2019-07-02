Police manhandles PML-N protester, video goes viral

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) The police manhandled a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker protesting against the arrest of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah.

In a video going viral on social media, the policemen were seen dragging the PML-N worker to the police van.

The protester, on the other hand, kept crying that he is a heart patient.

He was seen resisting the police saying in Punjabi that he is a heart patient.

Unmoved with his words, the policemen continued to drag him to the police van.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested former law minister Rana Sanaullah from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukhheki while he was going from Faisalabad to Lahore.

ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C,15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilograms heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car and the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

Rana Sanaullah appeared before a local court on Tuesday.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court, besides the presence of more then 400 officials of Anti-Riot Force.

A number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the court to express solidarity with their leader. All roads leading to district courts were closed temporarily and traffic wardens were posted to facilitate the masses.