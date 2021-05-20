UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police March Held To Implememt Covid 19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Police march held to implememt Covid 19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Thursday took out flag march in different areas of the provincial to monitor law and order and implementation on Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Hammad Abid and other officers were also present.

The different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march. The march was started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and passed through different roads of the city including Haji Camp, Zafar Shaheed Chowk, Ek Moria Pul, Kashmiri Ghati Chowk, Masti Gate, New Ravi Bridge, Shahdara Chowk and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It was matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police due to which the Corona cases have been significantly decreased, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Traffic March From

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

37 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.