Police march held to implememt Covid 19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Thursday took out flag march in different areas of the provincial to monitor law and order and implementation on Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Hammad Abid and other officers were also present.

The different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march. The march was started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and passed through different roads of the city including Haji Camp, Zafar Shaheed Chowk, Ek Moria Pul, Kashmiri Ghati Chowk, Masti Gate, New Ravi Bridge, Shahdara Chowk and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It was matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police due to which the Corona cases have been significantly decreased, he added.