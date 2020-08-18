UrduPoint.com
Police March Through City To Showcase Readiness

Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :District police carried out a flag march here Tuesday through out the city to showcase their readiness for maintaining peace during the month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

According to details the flag march started from Police headquarters Mirpurkhas and culminated at its starting point after passing through different parts of city, including MA Jinnah Road,Gharibabad, Muhajir colony, Heerabad, Chandni Chowk and satellite Town.

Officers of all subdivisions, SHOs of relevant police stations ,Rescue 15 and Pakistan Rangers participated in the flag march.

The objective behind the flag march was to maintain peace and order during Muharram ul Haram.

