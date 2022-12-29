UrduPoint.com

Police Martyr Of I-10 Blast To Be Awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat: Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that Adeel Hussain, the martyr of the blast which occurred last week in sector I-10, would be awarded Tamhgha-e-Shujaat for his bravery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also approved the martyr package for Shaheed Adeel Hussain, he said while visiting the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, where he inquired after the health of Constable Muhammad Hanif who sustained injuries in the blast.

The minister was accompanied by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Director General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha and other senior officers.

Rana Sanaullah said that terrorists would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs as the country's law enforcement agencies were fully capable of countering them.

He lauded the injured policeman and his colleagues who had saved the Federal Capital from a major incident by foiling terrorist's attempt.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation paid tribute to the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives for the country. The country's security forces would not be demoralized by such cowardly acts of the terrorists, he added.

Dr Akbar Nasir said that Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom, while four other policemen were injured in the bomb blast, and the martyr's family was immediately provided with Shaheed package and assured that his heirs would be looked after.

On the occasion, the minister also presented a bouquet of flowers and a cheque to the injured police constable.

