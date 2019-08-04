UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrdom Day Observed In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Police Martyrdom day observed in Multan

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the province, the police martyrdom day was observed here on Sunday.

In this regard, a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred police personnel was held at Matti Tal police lines. DSP Muhammad Lateef Kanju chaired the ceremony.

He laid floral wreath on memorial site of martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that sacrifices of police officials to protect the lives of people could not be ignored.

He said that police personnel were pride of the department.

Special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country were offered on the occasion.

